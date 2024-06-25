Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,307 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,948 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,952,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,077,000 after acquiring an additional 46,232 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,402,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,476 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,640 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,990,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,001,000 after purchasing an additional 723,663 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CNP traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,966,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

