Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,349 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.53% of Antero Midstream worth $36,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AM. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $14.66. 2,077,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

