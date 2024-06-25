Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 143 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.42. 2,706,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,892. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Argus cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

