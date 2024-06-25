Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Trading 0.4% Higher

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $450.12 and last traded at $449.68. Approximately 3,045,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 20,851,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $447.67.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.12.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in Microsoft by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 30,366 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 39.1% in the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 86,599 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 44.7% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 725,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $228,919,000 after purchasing an additional 224,000 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 622,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $196,469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 22,348 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

