Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Holdings Boosted by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $16,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,626,000 after acquiring an additional 142,591 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 652,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,975,000 after buying an additional 43,197 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after buying an additional 308,816 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 312.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after buying an additional 319,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,040,000 after buying an additional 159,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Medpace in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.14.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.33 and a twelve month high of $421.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.51.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

