Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 562 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $5.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $533.01. The stock had a trading volume of 407,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,579. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $537.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $524.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Dividend Announcement

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.9974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

