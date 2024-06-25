Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 39.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 33.2% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 300.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $13.96 on Tuesday, reaching $336.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,709,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,699. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $334.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

