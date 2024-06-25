Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,230.9% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 10,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 29,172 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 395,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,252,000 after purchasing an additional 63,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,105,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,715,867. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $191.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

