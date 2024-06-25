Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,176. The stock has a market cap of $135.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.81 and its 200-day moving average is $240.56.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

