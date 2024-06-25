Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 170 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 13,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 21,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.74. The company had a trading volume of 447,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,394. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The company has a market cap of $96.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.