Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.47 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 433.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $501.66. 4,977,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,191,427. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $505.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.57 and a 200 day moving average of $464.51. The stock has a market cap of $454.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

