Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $2,753,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the software company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,983 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $524.97. 1,659,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.63. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.67.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

