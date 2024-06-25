McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,118,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $110.32. 32,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average of $108.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.