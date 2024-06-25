McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 2.2% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,917,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 207,468 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79,719 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,723,000 after acquiring an additional 77,189 shares during the period.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGT stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $570.35. The stock had a trading volume of 48,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $593.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $532.86 and its 200 day moving average is $513.78.
About Vanguard Information Technology ETF
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Information Technology ETF
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Has the Summer Stock Market Rally Peaked?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Reddit Stock and the Rubberband Effect: A Case for Lower Prices
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- What is a Value Trap? A Complete Overview
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.