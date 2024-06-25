McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 2.2% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,917,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 207,468 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79,719 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,723,000 after acquiring an additional 77,189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $570.35. The stock had a trading volume of 48,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $593.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $532.86 and its 200 day moving average is $513.78.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.