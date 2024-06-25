Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $454.43. 969,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.47.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.91.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,025,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,000,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

