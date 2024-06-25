Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGA. CIBC dropped their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Magna International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Magna International from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore lowered their target price on Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.88. 169,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96. Magna International has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. Magna International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2,179.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

