LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $155.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.22 and a 200 day moving average of $167.38. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $200.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.6107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $1.20.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

