Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 2,549,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 30,024,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

LCID has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.24.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The company had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Lucid Group's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

