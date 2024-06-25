Loop Capital Lowers GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $85.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $80.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.47. GMS has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GMS will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in GMS by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in GMS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

