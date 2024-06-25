loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. 315,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 453,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Friday.

Get loanDepot alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on loanDepot

loanDepot Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $546.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.44.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.65 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at loanDepot

In other news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 38,504 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $78,163.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,255,623 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,914.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other loanDepot news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 36,639 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $64,851.03. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,588.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 38,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $78,163.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,255,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,914.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 677,520 shares of company stock worth $1,358,805. Company insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.