Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.68

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 683166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAC shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Motors Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC now owns 30,004,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002,245 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after buying an additional 461,635 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,033,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 369,879 shares in the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth $1,911,000. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 284,000 shares in the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

