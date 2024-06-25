Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Major Shareholder Purchases $370,846.08 in Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 42,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $370,846.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,368,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,946,293.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Liberty 77 Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 6,047 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $51,459.97.

On Friday, June 14th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 98,858 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $809,647.02.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 275,245 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,204,712.45.

Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LGF-A traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 616,624 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LGF-A. Barrington Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised Lions Gate Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

