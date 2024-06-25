Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Allegion by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.29. The company had a trading volume of 441,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,462. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.21. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

