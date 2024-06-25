Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY24 guidance at $1.17-1.27 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.170-1.270 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $461,050.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 830,719 shares of company stock worth $18,426,020. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

