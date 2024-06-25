Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Lowered to $174.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $198.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.47.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $150.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.31. Lennar has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

