Legacy Wealth Management Inc Sells 4,930,548 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,683,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,930,548 shares during the period. Schwab 1000 Index ETF comprises approximately 13.8% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned 0.05% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $186,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000.

Shares of SCHK stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.51. 87,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,118. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $52.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

