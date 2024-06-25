Legacy Wealth Management Inc Sells 1,149 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,210 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,670.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,397,000 after buying an additional 4,208,425 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,052,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 640,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,488 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ remained flat at $45.93 during trading on Tuesday. 534,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,856. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

