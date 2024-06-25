Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $5.31

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.31, but opened at $5.17. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 494 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on LVRO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

