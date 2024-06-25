Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ LARK opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $105.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Angela S. Hurt purchased 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $81,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought a total of 4,882 shares of company stock worth $93,804 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.