Kwmg LLC Sells 1,437 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kwmg LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,741,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430,618 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985,803 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778,366 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,125,000 after purchasing an additional 167,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 905,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock remained flat at $60.50 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,951,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.