Kwmg LLC Has $985,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kwmg LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.87. The stock had a trading volume of 488,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,005. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

