Kwmg LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kwmg LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IVV traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $547.68. 4,823,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,886. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $551.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $526.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.74. The company has a market cap of $472.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

