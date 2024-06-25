Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Critical Analysis

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VerifyMe and Kubient’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $25.31 million 0.57 -$3.39 million ($0.23) -6.13 Kubient $2.40 million 0.00 -$13.62 million ($0.87) 0.00

VerifyMe has higher revenue and earnings than Kubient. VerifyMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kubient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

VerifyMe has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kubient has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VerifyMe and Kubient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe -9.30% -16.79% -10.89% Kubient N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VerifyMe and Kubient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kubient 0 0 0 0 N/A

VerifyMe currently has a consensus price target of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 102.13%. Given VerifyMe’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than Kubient.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Kubient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VerifyMe beats Kubient on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VerifyMe

(Get Free Report)

VerifyMe, Inc., together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions. The VerifyMe Solutions segment offers technology solutions to connect brands with consumers allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. Its solutions provide brand protection and supply chain functions, such as counterfeit prevention, traceability, consumer engagement solutions, and authentication for labels, packaging, and products, as well as tamper-proof labels. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers predictive analytics for optimizing delivery of time and temperature sensitive perishable products. This segment's products include PeriTrack customer dashboard, an integrated web portal tool gives its customers an in-depth look at their shipping activities based on real-time data. It also provides call center, pre-transit, post-delivery, and weather/traffic services. The company has a strategic partnership with INX International Ink Company. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

About Kubient

(Get Free Report)

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.