Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

KOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOS

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:KOS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 535,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,959,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.39. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $419.14 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.