KKR & Co. Inc.’s (KKR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $116.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $113.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $3,932,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 30,173 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,636,000. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

