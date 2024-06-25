Kingswood (LON:KWG) Shares Up 35%

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 35% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.17). 95,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 40,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

Kingswood Trading Up 37.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of £29.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.10.

Kingswood Company Profile

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

