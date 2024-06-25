Keystone Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,279,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,384,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.49. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $186.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

