Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,389 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,702.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,719 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,272,000 after buying an additional 1,543,108 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5,869.7% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 783,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after buying an additional 770,283 shares during the period. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,551,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 512,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.81 during trading hours on Tuesday. 86,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,589. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.