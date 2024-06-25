Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 9,649 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.58% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 12.2% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 103,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 124.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FJAN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 62,622 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $761.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

