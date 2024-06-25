Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 615 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 56,728.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 75,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75,449 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of NAPR stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,831 shares. The company has a market cap of $212.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

