Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $8.25 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,001 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.19% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,176,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 620.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 98,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 85,106 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 387,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 302,672 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $45.40. 191,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,068. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.21.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

