Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 504,173 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2589 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

