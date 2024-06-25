Keystone Wealth Services LLC Decreases Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 235.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.87. The stock had a trading volume of 228,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,328. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $345.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.03 and a 200 day moving average of $287.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

