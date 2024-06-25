Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,740 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 465.1% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS NJAN traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,050 shares. The company has a market cap of $251.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

