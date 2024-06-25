Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,505 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 612.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 78,586 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 52,359 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 43,655 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 39,540 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

XDEC remained flat at $35.97 during trading on Tuesday. 331,954 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

