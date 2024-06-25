Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,190,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,059,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $2.98 on Monday, reaching $538.33. 759,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,553. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $537.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.9974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

