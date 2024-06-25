Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.2% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.29. 767,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.17 and a 200-day moving average of $176.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.