Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,687 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walmart Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,421,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,132,594. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $69.04. The company has a market cap of $554.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
