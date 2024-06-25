Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,687 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,421,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,132,594. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $69.04. The company has a market cap of $554.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

