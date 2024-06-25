Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 533 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RZG. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 64,828 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RZG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,891. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

