Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,864. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.